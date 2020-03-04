Rolan Gibbons

Rolan “Gib” Gibbons, 94, of Sac City entered his heavenly home on Feb. 29, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sac City, with Reverend Missy Brown officiating. Following lunch an interment will be held at Newell Cemetery under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, with a Masonic service held at 7 p.m., at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in Gib’s name.