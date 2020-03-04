Panthers Group donates to St. Mary’s

The Parents and Teachers of Panthers Group (PTP) of St. Mary's School presented a $13,600 check to St. Mary’s administrators. These funds were raised from the Dancing with the Storm Lake Stars fundraiser at KC Hall on Jan. 25. This donation plus a $5,000 in October was earmarked towards upgrading technology for the St. Mary's K-12 students and teachers.

