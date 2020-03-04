New Deal agenda
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
If Bernie Sanders is a “socialist,” then FDR, the most popular US President of modern history, was a socialist. So what?
Sanders’ platform is simply the updated New Deal agenda. Unfortunately, neo-liberal Democrats, i.e., Clintons, et.al, abandoned heart and soul fundamentals of the Democratic Party.
And now we have Trump!
JAY HOWE
Greenfield
