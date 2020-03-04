Negotiating bills in Senate and House

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

Last week was week seven of the session, and the House was making the turn from committee work to floor debate. Bills that survived the prior week’s funnel must be approved by the full House, move over to the Senate and win approval in a policy committee there to remain alive for the session. This is not to say those bills are dead, but they are on life support. Bills that have not made it through the funnel have a strange ability to be resurrected as amendments to bills that are still viable.

The focus on floor debate last week was to assure that the priorities of the House have ample time to be considered in the Senate committee in order to survive the next funnel in three weeks. There are many bills with common goals in both chambers but have advanced through the process in different forms. The next couple of weeks will bring about negotiations between Senate and House members to arrive at language meeting the goals of both. Floor managers for bills unique to one chamber have a bigger challenge to convince folks across the rotunda that the proposal is something we should follow through with.

Conflict makes news. When we agree, no one hears about it. That is definitely the case here in the Legislature. Nearly all of the bills that were approved by the full House last week passed with no dissenting votes. There are two or three bills where there is conflict that the public hears about. The most contentious bill this week was one that would require the University of Iowa College of Medicine and College of Dentistry to admit Iowa residents to 75% of the available openings. Those opposing the bill made the argument that out of state students pay 50% more in tuition than Iowa residents and therefore, it would create a financial strain on the U of I to meet this standard. Proponents believe that the U of I is supported by Iowa taxpayers and that Iowa residents should be given preference. The bill was approved on a near party line vote.

Passing of the first funnel also signals that the Legislature will begin to make the turn from policy bills to more of an emphasis on the budget. I anticipate the House budget committees will receive our budget targets for Fiscal Year 2021 shortly. Once we receive our targets, each budget committee will begin the process of allocating the available dollars amongst their departments in order to meet the needs and priorities of the people of Iowa.

As chairman of the Justice Systems Budget Committee, my priorities remain unchanged. We must continue to bolster our state law enforcement community. Building manpower in Highway Patrol and the Division of Criminal Investigation is still the top priority of my list. These units are critical to law enforcement in our rural areas where mutual support is paramount. Also, a priority for the committee is a rural courts initiative. Fully staffing our County Clerk of Court offices and expanding the number of judges is important to the administration of justice equally across the state.

I still have several policy bills to manage through debate on the House floor, and when those are done, I will turn 100% of my attention to the Justice Systems Appropriations committee budget.

The next forum is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at King’s Pointe.