Looking for specifics

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

You will need to give specific items that Trump and co. (you mentioned Senator Ernst) for the continual Democrat's reference to Trump and his people, trampling on the Constitution. I am assuming you are referring to the US Constitution, the law of the land. How was what Nadler, Shiff and Pelosi not trampling our Constitution in trying to find fake ways to impeach this duly elected President?

It has been stated by Democrats several times they do not think they can beat Trump in the election, so they still need to take him out. Is it that the electorate that voted for Trump are not smart or responsible enough to make a wise choice? Maybe not in the democrat's eyes but maybe we are just sick of the corruption in politics as a whole.

Democrats often give reference to all the bad things Trump does, and that he is racist, anti-women, and anti-constitution, but never anything specific. Is it because there is not any examples, or it is just slander?

You probably are able to refer me to some things to read or set some specific example to enlighten us all. You are welcome to use this in your paper, or not, makes no difference to me or just write another editorial. We would all appreciate some facts with your opinions.

DR. BILL SAFLEY

Peterson