Kain Mendez, 16, of Schaller died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, from 4-10 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.