Kain Mendez

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Kain Mendez, 16, of Schaller died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, from 4-10 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

