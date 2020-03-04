John and Socialists
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Thank you, John Cullen, for reminding us who those rascally socialists are. Ignorance is far too prevalent among far too many, who perceive themselves above the fray. They anoint themselves self made men. They will dismiss John's article as fake news, opposed to their illusions of grandeur. Will they ever learn?
Nice job, John. Keep up the good work, Cullen Bros.
BILL TIEDEMAN
Fonda
