Gerke among 11 BVU student-athletes named to All-Academic Team

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Erin Gerke, a native of Newell and a graduate of Newell-Fonda, is among 11 Buena Vista University student-athletes from the winter sport season to be named to the American Rivers Conference All-Academic Team.
A total of 149 student-athletes covering five of the conference’s winter sports were named to the team. Four of BVU’s 11 were repeat honorees.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.