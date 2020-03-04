Franken says we like to elect morons

Senate candidate says Ernst ignores the military oath she swore

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

This just might be the level of candor it takes to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst, the Republican who wraps herself in the flag, the National Guard and Donald Trump:

“We like to elect morons because they follow the script,” retired Admiral Mike Franken told me on Friday. “They more easily kowtow to the party leadership.”

He is self-confident to the point of cocky like military brass is. Franken, 62, is a Sioux County son of a machinist who worked his way to the Naval command over Africa. He has called national foreign ministers in the dead of night awaiting word on an imminent attack. He drops names like Adam Schiff as if they are old friends from his years as a military liaison to Congress.

“Don’t talk to me about guns. I grew up hunting near Lebanon, Iowa (pop. 50). I have had to tell families not to look in the casket. Nobody will be gunsplaining to me.”

Maybe he could make Ernst, who sells her Guard service with every other breath, salute.

First, he has to get past Theresa Greenfield of Des Moines, endorsed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee.

Franken says Greenfield has a great life story (widowed at a young age with children, making it in real estate through determination and hard work) with an “empty resume.”

“I’m swimming against $3 million in TV ads based on a story, not substance,” Franken said during a break chasing legislator endorsements and checks in Des Moines. He has raised less than $200,000 while Greenfield raised at least $1.6 million.

He claims to be the candidate with the gravitas to take on Ernst.

“You can’t run as a military veteran if you don’t abide by the principles you swore to: to uphold the Constitution,” Franken said. “She doesn’t abide by any of that stuff.

“Trump is a gangster. The limits of his criminality are what he can get away with. And he is getting away with it because Ernst is a party to the madness. It is of the ultimate consequence. It is shameful.”

Franken said he entered the race because he believed Trump could win re-election, and the Senate needed to put a check on him. Ernst failed by refusing to conduct a fair trial on impeachment, voting against calling witnesses or documents.

Trump just shoveled $1 million into her campaign as he appointed Vice President Mike Pence to fall on his sword over the mismanagement of the coronavirus. Franken believes Ernst is the “obvious choice” to replace Pence on the ticket. He believes Trump does not care about the Iowa Senate seat, only his own re-election.

Franken believes in universal health care, saying the German model would suit America (the position of John Delaney, whom Franken called the smartest presidential candidate of the cycle). “You can’t maintain a clinic in Pocahontas if a third of the people don’t have adequate health insurance,” he said. Franken says that agriculture can lead the world out of the climate crisis by paying farmers to capture carbon.

“But I am going to get buffeted by waves of successive ads playing on the uneducated voter,” Franken said. He notes that Iowa used to have the most educated electorate in the country. No more. He worked his way through Morningside and the University of Nebraska by cutting pork at SiouxPreme Pack during the summers. Now college has become a capitalized industry beyond the reach of the rural poor, says the man with 11 siblings. His older brother was known in Vietnam as “Doctor Death.” They fought for the Constitution. He says he has the connections to make Davenport an inland port and Sioux City an outpost for Raytheon.

“We’d better win the Senate. To do that, we have to take away rural, military service and the pig thing. I do that. Nobody else does,” Franken declared.

He has until June to be heard above the TV ads with four other candidates in the race. He does not countenance losing. “We can’t leave things to Washington. With this guy Trump anything goes,” Franken said.