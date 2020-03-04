Storm Laker and professional triathlete Matt Hanson has appeared on the March/April cover of Triathlete magazine. He rides a Quintana Roo bike, and the one on the cover, worth over $10,000, is being given away in a promotion. Hanson has been training in Nevada, but just returned home to train here in preparation for the race season.

