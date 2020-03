The BV County Conservation Board and Witter Gallery are excited to partner up and offer Coffee and Canvas at the newly remodeled Gabrielson Shelter House in Sioux Rapids. The class will take place on Saturday, March 21 from 5-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

