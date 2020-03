After being swept in a doubleheader by Calvin on Saturday, Buena Vista bounced back in a big way on Sunday, winning a pair of games against Millikin University to move its season record to .500 while also giving head coach Mandie Nocita her 100th career win.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.