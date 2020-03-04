20 Tornadoes bound for state individual speech contest

Congratulations to the Storm Lake High School individual speech team for bringing home 20 division 1 ratings on Saturday. Those pieces are headed to state competition in Carroll on March 14 and you can watch them all at the Speaker’s Cafe Night. The event takes place Monday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Enjoy the dessert bar and a great night of entertainment in the high school media center.

