Elaine Varnadore, 74, of Spencer died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military services will be conducted by the American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1 and the V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159. Burial will be at a later date. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.