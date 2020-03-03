Elaine Varnadore

Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Elaine Varnadore, 74, of Spencer died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military services will be conducted by the American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1 and the V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159. Burial will be at a later date. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

