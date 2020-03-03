Edward Mullen

Edward "Mike" Mullen, 83, of Alta died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his home.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will take place on Monday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.