William Henningson
William “Bill” Henningson, 94, of Albert City died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- Founder of South Korea church at center of virus outbreak regrets 'great calamity'
- Iran finds millions of hoarded gloves as coronavirus deaths hit 66
- South Korea seeks coronavirus murder charges, over 3,000 dead worldwide
- U.S. prepares for more coronavirus cases, Trump to meet with drugmakers
- Exclusive: Newly obtained documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran