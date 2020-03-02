William Henningson

William “Bill” Henningson, 94, of Albert City died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.