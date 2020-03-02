Francis Koch

Francis P. Koch, 94, of Storm Lake died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Funeral Mass will take place Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a KC Rosary at 7 p.m.