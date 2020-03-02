Francis Koch

Published Monday, March 2, 2020

Francis P. Koch, 94, of Storm Lake died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community.

Funeral Mass will take place Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a KC Rosary at 7 p.m.

