Bob Sievert
Bob Sievert, "Coke guy", 77, of Storm Lake died Feb. 28, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Funeral services will take place Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place Wednesday, March 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- Founder of South Korea church at center of virus outbreak regrets 'great calamity'
- Iran finds millions of hoarded gloves as coronavirus deaths hit 66
- South Korea seeks coronavirus murder charges, over 3,000 dead worldwide
- U.S. prepares for more coronavirus cases, Trump to meet with drugmakers
- Exclusive: Newly obtained documents show Huawei role in shipping prohibited U.S. gear to Iran