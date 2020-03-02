Bob Sievert, "Coke guy", 77, of Storm Lake died Feb. 28, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, March 5, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place Wednesday, March 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.