Storm Laker Rex Wittrock scored his first hole-in-one on Feb. 18 while vacationing in Utah. The hole-in-one took place on the 125-yard, hole No. 11 at Sandy Hollow Golf Course. Wittrock used a 9-iron to make the ace.

