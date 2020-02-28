Subsidizing school transportation costs

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

Currently, the House and the Senate are in negotiations over Supplemental State Aid to our K-12 school districts. The House and the Governor are currently proposing an increase of $101 million, while the Senate is at $91 million. Based on House number, the General Fund ending balance would be $390 million, which is more than adequate to cover any contingencies outside of a major recession. The consensus I am hearing from school administrators is that they will plan their budgets based on the Senate number and modify later if the number is higher.

The school transportation bill is currently waiting for the Governor’s signature. That bill provides over $26 million to subsidize transportation costs for school districts whose costs per student are above the state average. As rural districts consolidate, transportation costs escalate and those dollars come straight out of the classroom. Under this bill, no district in the state will spend over $348 per student to get their students to and from school.

This week is “funnel week” in the House. Funnels were created to limit the number of bills introduced, and to expedite bills through the process. To pass this funnel, a bill must be approved by a standing policy committee in at least one chamber of the Legislature. To survive the next funnel a bill must have approval from one chamber and have passed through a committee in the opposite chamber.

I am currently the floor manager for eleven bills; five in the Transportation Committee, one in the Appropriations Committee, one in the Labor Committee, and four in the Public Safety Committee. As floor manager, I am responsible for arranging and running a subcommittee, presenting and explaining the bill in the full committee, and then presenting and managing the bill on the House floor through debate and final passage.

To give you a taste of the diversity of subjects we must familiarize ourselves with, here are some of the bills I am floor managing:

In transportation, House Study Bill 525 will eliminate the need to purchase an oversize load permit for loads of hay or bedding up to 12’6” wide. House Study Bill 665 clarifies the definition of “independent contractor” for owner-operators in the transportation industry. Senate File 388 will name Highway 20 from Sioux City to Dubuque the “Medal of Honor Highway”.

In public safety, House Study Bill 611 modifies the requirements for persons that are on the state sex offender registry. House File 625 will extend the state’s cost share for hazard mitigation to preventative projects, as well as post-disaster incidents. House File 658 is a bill that will increase fines for speeding in excess of twenty miles per hour over the posted limit. House File 682 will establish an equipment fund for the Department of Public Safety.

Policy will dominate the next month of the session as we work these bills through the House floor, the Senate floor, and send them to the Governor. While I do have a fair number of policy bills to manage through the process, my major responsibilities are back loaded toward the end of the session.

Through the first six weeks of the session the Justice Systems Budget Subcommittee has met with the head of each department whose budget comes under our purview. From information gleaned in these meetings and the Governor’s proposed budget, we will determine our priorities in the funding process. While specific targets for the seven individual budget subcommittees are yet to be determined, I anticipate the target for our committee will be just under $800 million. I will spend the last several weeks of the session leading the committee through the appropriation process, working with House leaders to make sure their priorities are met, negotiating with my counterparts in the Senate to write a budget, and communicating with the Governor’s office to assure we are all on the same page. Final passage of the budget will come in the closing days of the session.

The next forum is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 at King’s Pointe.