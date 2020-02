Congratulations to Ariana Elsden and Evie AlSaffar (in front) who were inducted into Storm Lake St. Mary’s National Honor Society Wednesday, Feb. 19. In back are other members in the chapter, left to right: Chase Hurd, Perla Arreguin, Grace Murray and Sam Peters.

