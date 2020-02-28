Congratulations to the 2020 Buena Vista County Pork Royalty announced Saturday, Feb. 22. Miss Adrian Hatlen of Rembrandt, was crowned Pork Queen. She is a senior at Sioux Central High School. Jaeyln Hartnett of Storm Lake was crowned Little Miss Pigtails. She is a fifth-grader at Storm Lake Middle School. Paige Roberts of Albert City was given the ambassador title. She is a junior at Newell-Fonda High School. The youth ambassador honor is new this year in BV County and is open to both boys and girls.

