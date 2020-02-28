Police promotions

Congratulations to Lt. Patrick Diekman (right) who was sworn in Tuesday as the new assistant Storm Lake police chief, and Officer Matt Younie who was sworn in as a lieutenant. Both will begin their new duties next month. The promotions come as former Asst. Chief Chris Cole recently was elevated to chief.

