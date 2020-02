Harris-Lake Park outscored Newell-Fonda 49-33 in the second half to erase a six-point halftime deficit as the Wolves went on to upset the Mustangs 79-69 in a Class 1A district semifinal game on Tuesday in Algona.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.