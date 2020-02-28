Magnan signs for trapshooting

Sioux Central’s Mackenzie Magnan has decided to continue her academic career at Simpson College. She will compete for their trapshooting team and plans to major in political science and global management. Pictured from left to right are, front row: dad Luke Zalaznik, Mackenzie Magnan and mom Lisa Magnan. Second row: Sioux Central principal Jeff Scharn, coach Cory Brown, coach Ray Dentlinger, coach John Duffy and coach Bob Ansorge.

