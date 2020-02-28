Local artists on display at BVU

Work by area students is featured in the WISE show on display at the BVU Art Gallery on the campus of Buena Vista University. Top: “Anxiety” by Briana Marroquin of Storm Lake High School. Left: “Vanity” by Bailey Clipperton of Storm Lake High School. Center: “White Lily” by Lydia Thams of Sioux Central High School. Right: “Nature, Aos Plague” by Shay Habben of Sioux Central High School.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.