Frances Marie Hinde Bean, 99, of Storm Lake passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Center.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, a Frances Bean Memorial Fund has been established to support her favorite charities. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

She was born Oct. 13, 1920 in Early, the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Bower) Hinde.

Frances was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist faith in Early. Later, she was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church and the U.P. Women’s organization in Storm Lake.

Frances attended grade school in Early and graduated with the class of 1938 in Storm Lake. She continued her education at Parson’s College in Fairfield and graduated with a B.A degree in speech in 1943.

On June 15, 1944, Frances was united in marriage to Robert S. Bean, Sr. at West Palm Beach, Fla. Together they were blessed with six sons: Robert S. Jr., Richard, Roger, Rodney, Randall and Ronald.

Frances volunteered at Harker House, Meals on Wheels, hospice, church and BV Historical Society. She served many years on boards of the church, library and Historical Society. Frances, also known as Grandma B, lived a very full life; full of family, faith and friends. She was very active in the communities she lived in: Early, Storm Lake, Battle Creek, Galesburg, Ill. and back to Storm Lake the last 30 years.

Some of her loves were writing, poetry, directing and writing plays and genealogy. She particularly enjoyed researching history and families and creating scrapbooks. Her family and attending family reunions were a large part in her life from early on. Many, many Hawkeye Bean bashes and many reunions at Leach Lake were a large part of who she was. Her faith was very important to Frances; daily devotions and prayers were the norm. Frances was always busy with researching, reading, puzzles and writing to her F.F.F.F. (Frances’ Friday Family Forum) group. Her mind was active and strong her entire life.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons: Richard (Patty) Bean of Dubuque; Roger (Deborah) Bean of Ames; Rodney (Trish) Bean of Urbandale; Randall (Susan) Bean of Battle Creek; and Ronald (Julie) Bean of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandchildren: Robilyn (Ray) Bowman of Morris, Minn.; Robert Bean of Dubuque; Andrew Bean of Dubuque; Tonya Karpinski of Okemos, Mich.; Sarah (Nate) Eischeid of Cedar Rapids; Jennifer Chamberlain of Ames; Rebecca (Josiah) Nelson of Thermopolis, Wyo.; Matthew (Kristin) Bean of Urbandale; and Andrea (Joe) Milnes of Waukee; step-grandchildren: Jared (Brianna) Magnuson of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Ross (Katy) Magnuson of Marshall, Minn.; and Anthony (Laura) Magnuson of Chandler, Ariz.; great-grandchildren: Whitney, Cody, Addie, Ryan, Emma, Samantha, Ella, Eiley, Maylee, Sylvie, Walker, Vance, Adelina, Connor, Emma, Dakota, Taylor, Ethan, Levi, Blake and Audrey; nieces: Judy Leutkeman, Jule Severt, Mary Retzer and Jean Kaldenberg; nephews: Ron Jenkins and Frank Miller.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Bob, Sr.; parents Frank and Pearl Hinde; son Bob (Jr.); and daughter-in-law Diana; two infant grandchildren and infant grandson, Andrew Bean; sisters: Wilma Hinde, Mildred Christensen, LaVerne Geisinger, Joyce Cornish and their husbands; sister-in-law Dorie Bean; brother-in-law Harry Bean; a niece, a nephew and many cousins.

Frances’ family would like to send a special thanks to Otsego Place and Bayside View Manor as she received wonderful care at both places the last five years; they are very caring and wonderful loving people!