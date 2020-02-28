Fiesta! Saturday in Alta

The Alta Warrior PTO Fiesta! Dance & Silent Auction is this Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Alta Community Center. Among the items on the auction are two road bikes from Lakeshore Cyclery, a trampoline and zoo passes. The meal will be catered by La Juanita. Tickets are on sale for $20 each, available online or at Buffalo Ridge Cafe. Tickets are available at the door for $25. Proceeds will benefit new playgrounds at the school and Alta city park.

