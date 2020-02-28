David Proczak

David Joseph Proczak, 56, of Cherokee died Feb. 21, 2020 at his home.

There will be no services at this time. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

David Joseph Proczak was born Aug. 29, 1963 in Storm Lake, the son of Joe and Linda A. (Miller).

David “Fuzz” attended school at St. Mary’s Catholic School where he graduated in 1981. During high school, David enjoyed playing baseball and developed a love with his camera. Following high school graduation, David attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo where he studied photography and graduated in 1983. Dave began his career in photography in Texas, living in Beeville and San Antonio. He returned to Iowa in 1988 and met the mother of his children, Louise Schmeling (Storm Lake). They were blessed with two children, Amanda (May 1990) and Zach (December 1991).

David enjoyed a long career with Tyson Foods and American National Soy.

In his spare time, David enjoyed carpentry, woodworking and puzzles. He was an avid reader and had an eclectic collection of books. David loved photography and treasured capturing memories at weddings, graduations, proms, or sporting events. His true joy was being present at his kids’ events throughout their lives and capturing each and every milestone of theirs.

Dave enjoyed family time, especially with his father. Anytime anyone wanted a good discussion, they could count on Dave. Whether it was politics, cars or just life, David was always up for a chat. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Amanda (Nick) Ehret of Burlington; and Zach Proczak of Storm Lake; his parents: Joe Proczak of Fonda and Linda Miller of Atlantic; four sisters: Susie Proczak of Des Moines; Julie (Terry) Nelson of Des Moines; Sally Proczak of Storm Lake; Cyndi (Vincent) Ferguson of Council Bluffs; brother Jeremy Hanson of Council Bluffs; aunt Fran Proczak of Storm Lake; uncle Donald Miller of Texas; his nieces: Erika Nelson of Des Moines; Jessika McGargill and Abigail (Abby) Cruz of Council Bluffs; his nephews: Vance Nelson of Des Moines; Andrew Cruz of Council Bluffs; cousins: Leah (Richard) Johnson of Colorado; Gina (Ty) Taylor of Humboldt; Amy (Jim) Balm of Boone; and special friends: Nancy Miller and Louise Schmeling, Storm Lake.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents: Clemeth Miler, Dorothy Schroeder, Valter Proczak, Wiktoriz Proczak; uncles: Bernie Proczak and Eddie Proczak; and aunt Mary Proczak.