BVU announces next season’s football schedule

Published Friday, February 28, 2020
Buena Vista head football coach Grant Mollring and his staff are pleased to announce next season’s schedule.
The Beavers will begin their season with back-to-back nonconference games, including the home opener on Sept. 12 against the University of Northwestern under the lights at 6 p.m. That follows the season opener a week earlier against Gustavus Adolphus at 1 p.m.
