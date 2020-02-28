Boyden-Hull’s lockdown defense too much for Rebels

Published Friday, February 28, 2020
Boyden-Hull’s trademark physical lockdown defense was even more imposing live than what Sioux Central’s scouting report revealed.
The eighth-ranked Comets held the Rebels to single digits in three of the fourth quarters as they emphatically ended Sioux Central’s season with a 72-33 win in a Class 2A district final game on Tuesday at Sheldon.
