Bills pass through funnel

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

We just finished the first funnel week for this legislative session. This week was very busy attending last minute subcommittees and attending standing committees. Here are some of the significant bills that made the deadline.

Human Resources:

SF 2084: This is a bipartisan bill sponsored by myself and Senator Greene to mandate health benefits for families who have children with Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PANDAS). This is an illness thought to come from the strep bacteria from strep throat that can morph into a brain disorder in kids under 18. It can be stopped early by treatment with antibiotics, but parents need to ask for a strep test when visiting their doctor for a sore throat. Symptoms are dramatic in younger kids and left untreated cause severe mental problems that are very expensive to treat.

SF 545: A bill regarding the reinstatement of parental rights of a former parent under certain circumstances.

In the end 53 bills were assigned to the Human Resources Committee and 20 made it through the first funnel. I served on nine.

Natural Resources:

SF 2043: An act relating to the identification and use of tree stands placed on public property for hunting deer.

15 bills were assigned, eight made the funnel, I served on five.

Local Government:

SSB 3121: An act regarding the registration and titling of motor vehicles, including providing for registration and titling by any county treasurer and modifying related fees and the amount of fees retained by the county treasurers.

17 bills were assigned, 10 made the funnel, I served on eight.

Reducing barriers to work

Iowa is one of the most heavily licensed states in the country. In fact, nearly one-third of Iowans in the workforce are required to maintain a license to perform their jobs. Government licensing of many industries is appropriate, necessary and in the interest of consumer safety. However, licensing in some professions is either unnecessary, too burdensome, or too expensive. Licensing can even be a method for some to reduce or eliminate potential competitors. It can also be a barrier to employment and with unemployment in Iowa below three percent for more than two years, reducing the hurdles for employers to find qualified workers has been a priority for legislators all session.

In order to address these problems, Senate File 2114 reforms occupational licensing in Iowa. First, it provides for universal recognition of licenses from other states for most licenses. With this change, someone may relocate to Iowa for family or career related reasons and not be required to go through redundant licensing requirements.

This bill also streamlines the process for some felons to obtain licenses after they have completed their sentences by applying a uniform standard for criminal convictions. A good job is one of the most important factors for felons in their efforts to avoid recidivism.

One final piece of the bill lowers the fees for low-income Iowans applying for a professional license for the first time. A trade is often an accessible path out of poverty. Lowering the barrier to obtaining a license eliminates one more obstacle low-income Iowans face in rising out of poverty.

UNI day was last Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda. Many UNI students were there demonstrating their projects. I ran across Blake Lammerau from Storm Lake who is a junior at UNI. On Wednesday the STEM groups from all over Iowa were in the rotunda demonstrating their wares. A group from IKM-Manning were there screening t-shirts for interested passers-by like myself and Governor Reynolds. Fourth graders from Denison-Schleswig Elementary were there with their instructor Darren Johnson.

I serve as the vice chair of the Human Resources Committee, as well as the Natural Resources & Environment and Local Government committees. Please feel free to contact me at 515-281-3371 or by email at mark.segebart@ legis.iowa.gov.