Americans are socialists and we don’t even know it

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Socialism. It’s the latest dirty word in politics. Conservatives liken it to Soviet-style Communism. Even its followers tend to hide from the label.

Everyone in the United States thinks we are a capitalistic society. And we are, mostly. Capitalism is embraced because it is the backbone of free enterprise with the promise that anyone can succeed if you work hard enough. And that’s true, in theory. But capitalism, left to its own devices, will eventually destroy a society, because it is ruthless in its quest for efficiency. As it seeks profit, capitalism widens the divide between winners and losers. Look how big box stores have killed many independent businesses. Then the big box stores are killed by bigger operators like Amazon. Ultimately it leads to monopolies and rigged markets until the government steps in. We’ve seen it throughout U.S. history, from oil barons to steel mills to railroads to telephone companies.

That’s why successful societies use socialism to take the hard edges off of capitalism. Even in the United States.

Capitalism brought us innovation and prosperity, but uncontrolled it also brought us the Great Depression of the 1930s, the Farm Crisis of the 1980s and the Great Recession of 2008. Any of these setbacks might have destroyed our nation, were it not for socialistic programs that were enacted to regulate and humanize capitalism.

Massive public works programs like the Tennessee Valley Authority and Hoover Dam, and regulation of the financial industry helped counteract the effects of the Depression, while welfare programs and Social Security provided safety nets for people who were crushed financially.

Medicare was introduced in 1966 to provide a safety net for senior citizens who could not get health insurance. Social Security and Medicare have subsequently become two of our favorite government programs.

But socialism in our capitalist society doesn’t end with Social Security and Medicare. Fact is, if you avail yourself of any government service, you’re a socialist.

If you attended public schools, you’re a socialist. If you graduated from a state university, you’re a socialist. If you’ve received medical care at taxpayer-owned Buena Vista Regional Medical Center or religious-owned Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, or non-profit Mayo Clinic in Rochester, you’re a socialist.

Religious orders, such as the Presentation Sisters who ran St. Mary’s School here for decades, or the Franciscans at Early Sacred Heart and Fonda OLGC, as well as Catholic priests, declare a vow of poverty, chastity and obedience to their orders. If you were taught by the nuns at St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, or OLGC, you’re a socialist. If you were taught by Jesuits at Creighton University or Franciscans at Briar Cliff University, you’re a socialist.

If you attended state-supported colleges like Iowa State, University of Iowa or UNI, you‘re a socialist. If a Pell Grant or government loan helped you attend Buena Vista University, you’re a socialist.

If you drove to Storm Lake or Sioux Rapids or Schaller on highways 7, 71 or 110, you’re a socialist. If you drove to a Hawkeye game in Iowa City on Highway 20, you’re a socialist. If you took I-35 to Des Moines, you’re a socialist.

If you called the fire department or police for help, you’re a socialist. If you flushed your toilet into the city sewer, you’re a socialist. If your city streets or county blacktops were plowed this winter, you’re a socialist.

If you served in the military, you’re a socialist.

If you’re a farmer who buys crop insurance or if you take a payment from the government to subsidize your losses from disasters and foreign trade disputes, you’re a socialist.

If you’re a newspaper publisher who uses the Postal Service, you’re a socialist. If you’re a radio or TV station that broadcasts over the public airways, you’re a socialist.

If you belong to a service organization like Rotary or Kiwanis, you’re a socialist. If you’re a member of a fraternal organization like the Masons or Knights of Columbus, you’s a socialist.

If you attend church on Sunday, you’re a socialist. If you’re a Christian, you’re a socialist. Jesus told his disciples: “If you want to be perfect, go and sell all your possessions and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.” (Matthew 19:21)

Now that’s crazy socialist talk!

All of the examples I’ve listed above — plus a zillion more — exist because capitalism would not or could not provide essential human services. Capitalism only chases money. So it is left to government — we the people — and social organizations to fill in the gaps with social programs.

Total socialism isn’t the answer (Communism stifled individualism and creativity in the Soviet Union and Cuba, for example), but neither is total capitalism, which would ultimately destroy our social fabric. That’s why we have a blend. For humanity’s sake.