‘Audacity’ is awesome

Congrats to the Alta-Aurelia Jazz Choir “Audacity.” The group has qualified to compete at the 2020 Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships. They recently placed third at Shake the Lakes, a competition in Spirit Lake. Front row left to right: Lucas McKenzie, Kyler Mattson, Harrison Price, Caden Shea, Matthew Edwards, Brennan Shea, Brian Banwell Back: Abigail Marcos, Ellie Kaskey, Sydney Stanton, Sierra Hill, Grace Arnts, Cass Parks, Tegan Owens, Lydia Feis, Joelle Arnts.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.