Our Lady of Good Counsel Turkey Dinner will be held on Sunday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fonda KCā€ˆHall. Menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, coleslaw, pasta, salad and pie.

Cost is $10 for adults; children ages six to 12 is $5. Donation for five and under.