St. Mary’s sees season ended by tough Algona Garrigan team

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Algona Garrigan scored 32 points in the second quarter to build a 50-16 halftime lead and the Golden Bears went on to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 83-37 in a Class 1A district quarterfinal game last Thursday night in Algona.
Cade Winkel led four players in double figures with 26 points as the Golden Bears improved to 19-2. Angelo Winkel added 16 points, Cameron Baade 14 and John Joyce 13.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.