St. Mary’s sees season ended by tough Algona Garrigan team

Algona Garrigan scored 32 points in the second quarter to build a 50-16 halftime lead and the Golden Bears went on to defeat Storm Lake St. Mary’s 83-37 in a Class 1A district quarterfinal game last Thursday night in Algona.

Cade Winkel led four players in double figures with 26 points as the Golden Bears improved to 19-2. Angelo Winkel added 16 points, Cameron Baade 14 and John Joyce 13.