SL seventh girls beat Emmetsburg, 45-9

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Adeeya Yanga scored 16 points to help lead the Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team to a 45-9 win over Emmetsburg last Thursday.
Maddy Raveling tallied eight points for the Tornadoes. Mackenzie Harder had seven, Lillie Hoffman six, Kennadie Miller four, and Kenya Harris and Tanya Najera two apiece.
