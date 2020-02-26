Second quarter hurts BVU women in season finale

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Destiny Einerwold scored a team-high 13 points in her final career game with Erin Gerke and Jennifer Schneider close behind with 12 and 11 points, respectively, but Buena Vista had its season come to an end last Saturday with a 76-56 loss at Simpson College.
BVU led 9-2 in the early going before Simpson answered with a 13-2 surge, which led to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter.
