Ron Ellefson, 78, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given to St. Mark Lutheran Church: 1614 W. 5th St. Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald Dean Ellefson, the son of Ernest and Eleanora (Benson) Ellefson, was born on Jan. 5, 1942 in Jasper, Minn.

Ron was baptized as an infant at Highland Lutheran Church in Sherman, S.D. He was also confirmed at the same church in 1959.

Ron attended grade school at Highland District 45 and later graduated from Garretson High School. While in high school, Ron was a member of the Future Farmers of America. After receiving his high school diploma, he went on to attend Augustana University.

Ron enlisted in the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1969.

On June 26, 1969, Ron was united in marriage to Connie Ilene Graham in South Sioux City, Neb. The couple was blessed with two children: Rob Lee Ellefson on June 14, 1973; and Ryon Jay Ellefson on June 24, 1976.

One of Ron’s most notable achievements was creating alcohol fuel during the gas recession. He and his brother Jeff (Jerome) created the alcohol company called Energy Independence Corporation (EIC) of Montrose, Minn. They received international reviews in the late 70s as they drove across the country in an alcohol fueled vehicle. That journey received international recognition as they completed their destination to the White House.

Ron was a member of the American Lutheran Church and more recently, was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Ron was very active in youth ministries. Ron’s extended education includes: Stephens Ministries as a Christ Care Leader, Christ Care Equipper and Stephen Ministries Break Through Leader. The Western Iowa Synod of ELVC acknowledged Ron’s completion of the Lay School of Ministry. Ron achieved recognition from Dale Carnegie and Rockhurt University for public speaking mastery.

Ron was a visionary. He founded Liberty Food Service in 1987 and the company has expanded across the United States.

In his free time, Ron enjoyed fishing in Canada, flying his plane and riding motorcycles.

During his retirement Ron spent time traveling on mission trips including Africa- visiting Jerusalem, and dedicated his time for humanitarian efforts in New Orleans during the Katrina relief and hurricane Ike in Galveston. Ron was a dedicated founding committee member for the restoration of the Trumpeter Swan in Buena Vista County.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Connie Ellefson; son Rob (Emily) Ellefson; brother Robert (Dorly) Ellefson; brother-in-law Daniel Richmond; sisters: Patricia (Jer) VanBenschoten, Nancy Corpe, Ruth Ellefson, Luanne (Dave) Jorgenson; grandchildren: Fisher and Finley Ellefson; 13 nieces and nephews; several grand nieces and nephews; extended family to include Mike Neilsen and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eleanora Ellefson; son Ryon Ellefson; brothers: Ernest Dean Ellefson and Jermone Ellefson; sister Lois (Jim) Hughes; brothers-in-law: LeRoy Graham and Terry Graham; parents-in-law Graydon and Sarah Graham.