Newell-Fonda tops Paton-Churdan in dominating fashion

If Newell-Fonda plays defense like it did last Thursday, the Mustangs are going to be a team to be reckoned with in the district tournament.

Newell-Fonda’s fullcourt pressure defense took its toll on Paton-Churdan as the Mustangs held the Rockets to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 76-23 win in the quarterfinal round of the Class 1A district tournament at Newell.