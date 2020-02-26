Buena Vista Regional Medical Center and Cardiovascular Associates sponsored, “Ask the Cardiologist Your Heart Questions” presentation at BVRMC February 13. Jon A. Peacock, MD, F.A.C.C. was the featured speaker. The well attended free Lunch and Learn gave the attendees an opportunity to ask their questions regarding heart health.

