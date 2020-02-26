LaVina Nelson was born to Albert and Maxine (North) Rollison in Storm Lake on Aug. 9, 1941.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, LuVerne Nelson.

She had various jobs throughout her life, as well as working at the Cobblestone restaurant in Storm Lake. She had many hobbies including writing poetry, crocheting, making bead jewelry and tending to her rose bushes. In addition, she enjoyed taking care of all the family dogs. She delighted in giving to others and was always available to listen and encourage. LaVina cherished her family and her greatest joy in life was spending time with all her grandchildren.

She has been reunited with her parents, Albert and Maxine (North) Rollison; and one brother, Jerry.

She is survived by her five children: Kim Nelson of Oklahoma and his children: Jessica, Ashley, Crystal, Nathaniel and Christopher; Terry and his wife Julie Nelson of West Des Mones and their children: Erica and Vance; Jeff of Peoria, Ariz. and his children: Joe (Mickenzie) and Jade (Josh); Patricia of West Des Moines and her children: Jordan and Conner; and Craig and his wife Tayla of Des Moines and their son Alexander; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John 3:16

For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Romans 8:38-39

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, nor angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.