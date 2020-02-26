Janet Nelson

Janet Coleen Scott Nelson, 56, of Des Moines, and formerly of Storm Lake, left us Feb. 17. She died from complications of ALS.

A Celebration of Life will take place on a date to be determined. Memorials may be made in Janet’s name as donations to MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care, 5820 Winwood Dr., Johnston, IA 50131 or St. Croix Hospice, 1555 SE Delaware Ave., Suite Q, Ankeny, IA 50021.

Janet was born Aug. 21, 1963 in Storm Lake. She was the eighth and youngest child of Gordon and Jean Scott.

She attended St. Mary’s School and graduated in 1981. Janet graduated in 1983 from the American Institute of Business with an associate degree in accounting and computer programming. She furthered her education through Buena Vista University’s satellite campus in Ottumwa. Janet graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in accounting in 2003. She worked in the accounting field from 1983 to 2018. Her most recent position was with Peddicord Wharton, LLP, West Des Moines.

Janet was involved in Bras for the Cause and supported Animal Rescue League. She enjoyed golfing, reading, shopping for stylish clothes and decorating her lovely homes. Janet loved to socialize, just spending time with family and friends. Her sense of humor was legendary and Janet invented some of her best jokes in her last years. She loved dogs, and walking Murphy, her half-Bichon half-Yorkie firecracker of a pet, was a fun activity.

Janet leaves behind a large family who will miss her desperately. This includes siblings: Richard E. Scott (Taurean Wimbish) of Washington, D.C.; Mary (Russ) Musilek of Longmont, Colo.; Kay Scott of Des Moines; Susan (Tim) Thien of Ames; Margaret Scott (Gerry Rowland) of Des Moines; Barbara (Don) Kondrach of Mansfield, Texas; and Patti Leatherman of Chillicothe, Mo.; nieces and nephews: Kate Christensen (Ethan Andrews) of Lafayette, Colo.; Daniel (Kayla) Leatherman of Independence, Mo.; Megan Gutwein (Mickey) of Loveland, Colo.; Kelsey Thien of Des Moines; Parker Leatherman of Kansas City, Mo. Joe Thien of Ames; Zach Kondrach of Mansfield, Texas; Maggie Leatherman, of Chillicothe, Mo.; great-nieces and nephews: Simone and Otis Andrews of Lafayette, Colo.; Evie, Matthew and Laura Leatherman of Independence, Mo.; also very good friends: Terry Beauchemin Dunkin (Jim) of Shoreview, Minn.; Tracey Manternach of Des Moinesl and Annette Andersen (Jeff) of Anita.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Jean Scott of Storm Lake; and brother-in-law Dan Leatherman of Chillicothe, Mo.