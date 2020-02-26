Finding a Senate candidate

Who can prosecute Ernst for failing to protect the Constitution?

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Iowa Democrats who just survived the caucuses are asked to turn now to the nomination race among four candidates seeking to unseat Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak.

Mike Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro made their introductions amid all the presidential campaigns, and since Feb. 3 have started sweeping the state looking for support.

Greenfield, who made stops in Carroll, Ida Grove and Holstein on Sunday, is the presumptive favorite thanks to the endorsement of the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. She has been running for Senate almost since she pulled out of the Third District Congressional Democratic primary in 2018 because of a bad campaign manager. Greenfield has a compelling life story: widowed at a young age in Winnebago County, she became a successful businessperson in Des Moines with a keen understanding of rural places.

Franken is a retired Navy vice-admiral, a native of Sioux Center who came home to Sioux City following his command of military operations in Africa. He was a Navy liaison with Congress. He knows the ropes. He oozes confidence.

Graham is an attorney from Indianola, a former stewardess and union member, and sounds the most progressive of the four. She is for universal health care.

Mauro is a businessman from a big Des Moines family, a state champion coach, and an insurance executive who works all over the state. He talks a good game.

Ernst remains favored to win, but her approval rating has tanked below 40% for standing firm with President Trump while he trampled trade, ethanol blends and the Constitution.

A successful challenger might consider whether impeachment has legs in Iowa. We have yet to year much of a prosecution of Ernst for ignoring her Constitutional obligation to serve as a fair and impartial juror in Trump’s trial. Ernst chalked it up as a moot goose chase. She voted not to hear witnesses or review documents. More than 70% of Iowans — of all political persuasions — thought a complete Senate trial was important. That vote is her vulnerability. If Democrats think that Iowans don’t care, they are wrong. While it is not a big topic of discussion in town meetings, and voters figured that the results were cooked ahead of time, they remain disgusted by cowardice and dishonesty. To pretend that nothing happened will re-elect Ernst.

A challenger also might want to look at the Bernie Sanders dynamo. His chief issues: Medicare for All, taking on billionaires, and climate change. He swept Latinos in Storm Lake and Nevada on those issues. He is building a coalition around it. Health care costs are strangling farmers and small businesses. Those who cower in the “public option” corner do so at their peril and should consult Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar how that is working for them.

Franken has an advanced degree in physics — he should use it, in helping us understand how the planet is cooking, and how to turn the battleship around. Graham was at the Bernie Sanders rally in Storm Lake — she gets the message.

Iowans want straight talk from somebody they trust. They might be uncomfortable with the Chuck Schumer sword touching Greenfield’s shoulder. But it will take that sort of money to beat Ernst. Can Mauro really swing that big a bat?

The primary is in June. Ernst is one of a half-dozen candidates whose fate will determine control of the Senate. Iowa Democrats need some magic along with the money to take down Ernst. The question is who has it. Somebody who can be trusted, who is honest, who understands how health care costs are crushing working families, who appreciates how the life is being drained out of rural communities. Most important, someone who will stand up for the Constitution and not cower before a tyrant.