Cherokee Symphony to perform All-Beethoven

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Cupcakes afterwards!
The Cherokee Symphony will present its second concert of the season Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff, Cherokee. The 55-member orchestra under the direction of Ted Hallberg, Le Mars, will celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday with an all-Beethoven program.
