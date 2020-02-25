Frances Bean, 99, of Storm Lake died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Battle Creek. In lieu of flowers, a Frances Bean Memorial Fund has been established to support her favorite charities. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.