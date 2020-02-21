What happens when China ‘rescues’ an American business

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

There’s an interesting documentary on Netflix about what happens when a Chinese company comes to America.

“American Factory” centers around a General Motors assembly plant near Dayton, Ohio, that closed in 2008, laying off 2,400 workers. A Chinese company, Fuyao Glass America, bought it in 2014 (with help from the State of Ohio, of course) and hired about 2,000 workers, many of them former GM employees who had been laid off.

While GM paid an average of $29 per hour, Fuyao paid about $12 an hour. Many workers lost their homes because they could not keep up their mortgage payments with their incomes cut by more than half. But they were happy to have a job nevertheless.

At first the Chinese owners used Americans to manage the plant, but when productivity and profits failed to meet expectations, the American managers were fired and replaced by Chinese managers.

The film showed Chinese managers in meetings complaining about how lazy Americans are. While Americans work eight hour shifts with extra pay for overtime, their Chinese counterparts work 12 hour shifts, seven days a week, with no overtime pay. Many Chinese workers live at the factory, far from their wives and children. They might only see their families once or twice a year and regretted not being able to watch their children grow up. In China they are taught that their jobs come first.

When American workers went to China for training in a Fuyao plant there, they were shocked to see little regard for safety. They watched as paint and chemicals were poured down drains into the sewers, and were shocked that Chinese worked without safety glasses even though they were exposed to broken glass shards. Workers in the furnace area where glass was melted had arms covered with burns from molten glass.

While the American workers were gung ho for their new employers at first, over time the constant demand for higher production and lack of pay raises got to them. Inevitably they looked to the United Auto Workers union for help. During the organizing process, Fuyao made life difficult for union sympathizers. One employee was fired and escorted from the plant when he held up a union sign, a la Sally Fields in “Norma Rae.” A woman who was suspected of being a union sympathizer and worked with a partner lifting windshields lost her partner and was forced to carry the windshields by herself; she figured that her bosses were looking for a reason to fire her by blaming her for decreased productivity.

A U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown, was banned from the plant after he said he hoped Fuyao would allow a union.

After an intensive anti-union campaign by the management, workers voted against union representation by a 2-1 margin.

The plant’s original American general manager, who was fired along with the other American managers, eventually came around to the workers side and admitted that a union would be beneficial.

“American Factory” is riveting because cameras were allowed to record every detail of life, both in the U.S. and China, what these workers experienced, including discussions by Fuyao’s most senior management.

It won an Academy Award this year for Best Documentary.