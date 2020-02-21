Tyson leaks wastewater into storm sewers, lake

Published Friday, February 21, 2020
An equipment failure at Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., in Storm Lake caused a discharge of untreated wastewater into the city’s storm sewers early Wednesday morning.
Officials at the Tyson plant notified Iowa DNR about 2 a.m., initially estimating about 10,000 gallons were lost before they could stop the discharge.
