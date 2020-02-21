Storm Lake can’t recover from slow start in loss to East

Published Friday, February 21, 2020
Storm Lake went the entire first quarter without a basket as Sioux City East built an early lead before the Black Raiders outscored the Tornadoes 36-11 in the second quarter en route to a 79-51 win on Tuesday night at East.
East led 13-4 after the first quarter before extending its lead to 49-15 by halftime. It was 68-37 after three periods.
