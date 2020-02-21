SLHS artists win Scholastic awards

Congratulations to Storm Lake High School art students Lindsay Garcia, Kao Xoing and Bailey Clipperton – winners of Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades seven through 12. This year students submitted nearly 340,000 works of visual art and writing to the Scholastic Awards.

